News Ticker: Dangerous Increase in Thalassemia Cases in Pakistan: Dr. AnsariProtest against SEPCO’s Excesses and Unscheduled Load Shedding for Fifth DayMarket Tumbles as IndianPakistani Conflict EscalatesPakistan authorises armed forces to respond to Indian aggressionPakistan People’s Party Sindh Announces Protest Against Indian AggressionCondemnation of Indian Aggression by Sindh Agriculture MinisterHur Force’s Commitment to Defend the Homeland alongside the Pakistan Armed ForcesPakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged CrossBorder StrikesNaqvi briefs his Italian counterpart on India’s recent cowardly act of aggressionReview of Red Crescent’s Preparations for Emergency Situations in Azad Kashmir(NATIONAL): PPP Postpones Nawabshah Rally Amid National CircumstancesThe Message of Peace and Human Rights through Theater Performance in LarkanaPunjab’s Development Sectors Under Scrutiny: Impact Assessment Findings RevealedExchange Rates Show Slight Fluctuations in Currency TradingAJK PM’s Stern Warning to India: Strong Reaction Against Attempts to Divert RiversSindh Chief Minister Strongly Condemns Indian AggressionPakistan lodges strong protest over unprovoked Indian strikesIndian Aggression Exposes Hindutva Policies, President of Azad KashmirProtest By Highway Workers in Badin For Their DemandsProvincial Minister Condemns Night Assault on CiviliansItaly’s Interior Minister meets Ishaq Dar, vows to deepen bilateral tiesModern Training Program for Population Welfare Staff in Azad KashmirBilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns India’s AttackPakistan vows retaliation after civilian casualties in crossborder attack by IndiaGrand Operation Against Encroachments Begins in JhangResolve Of Pakistani People Against Indian AggressionSC allows civilian trials in military courtsSECP Acts to Safeguard Pakistan’s Markets Amid Geopolitical TensionsPakistan’s Strong Response to Indian AggressionKarachi Cotton Association Calls for Unified Cotton Policy ApprovalPakistan’s Effective Defense, a Resounding Response to India’s Aggression: SharjeelSevere Weather Alert: Potential Hailstorms and Heavy Rain Expected Across PakistanIndia’s Dream of Becoming the Regional Policeman Will Never Be Fulfilled: Musarrat CheemaMQM Pakistan Chairman Condemns Indian Missile AttackTech Skills Training Kicks Off at University of TurbatIncident with Twelfth Grade Students, One Dead, Two InjuredIncrease in Karachi Police’s Security Measures In View of Current SituationAppreciation for Dr Shah Family’s Contributions to Sports, Full Support Announced for Women’s HockeyBilawal Bhutto Zardari Condemns Accusations, Calls for Peace in KashmirPSX Remained Bearish As KSE100 Index Drops by 533 PointsUNSC holds emergency talks as India-Pakistan standoff escalatesIndia’s Terror Plot in Balochistan Uncovered Amid Rising TensionsGold Prices Surge as Domestic and International Markets See Significant UptickAwami Tehreek Condemns Sindh Government’s Actions, Rejects CCIRenowned Lawyer’s Brutal Murder: Perpetrators Should Be Severely Punished: Tahir KhokharRetired Employees Receive Dues After Ombudsman InterventionUNESCO EE-Net Pakistan Sparks Dialogue on Entrepreneurial EducationPakistan-UAE Ties Strengthened Through High-Level Defence Delegation VisitSave the Indus River Movement: The Rally in Karachi’s On May 18thAmbassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Urges Global Powers to Address Kashmir CrisisNA Speaker Lauds Parliamentarians’ Courage in Combating TerrorismDistrict Food Authority Cracks Down on Hazardous Ice Cream Near HassanabdalUNSC Urges Dialogue Amid Rising India-Pakistan TensionsThree Shot Dead in MastungSenate panel seeks clarity on 5G rollout, APO assets, and PSL expansionGlobal Call for Climate Justice at Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk ReductionAPSEA Advocates for Tariff Reforms to Boost Local Oilseed IndustryWorkers protest in Larkana against privatization of power companiesSenate panel kicks off budget talks with industry leaders, key sectors demand tax reformsEstablishment of Modern Centralized Investigation Cell in KarachiHeritage Foundation, NFEH Urge Sindh Govt, KMC to Save Denso Hall from NeglectSindh Government Imposes Complete Ban on Plastic BagsIndian Aggression Cannot Suppress the Kashmiri Freedom Movement: Sultan Mahmood ChaudhrySindh Government’s Steps to Address Business Community’s IssuesTax Laws Ordinance Sparks Outcry Among Business LeadersSindh CM Announces Honors Boxer Usman Wazir at CM HouseKATI President Junaid Naqi Blasts New Tax Ordinance as Economic TerrorismKCCI Condemns Marginal Interest Rate Cut Amid Record-Low InflationStock Market Sees Mixed Performance as KSE Indices DipChina-Pakistan Alliance Reaffirmed Amid Regional TensionsSuccess of the Green Pakistan Program: Establishment of a Lush Forest in Hattian Division’If Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity is violated, it will respond with full force’: Army ChiefPEMRA Grants License to Barilliance Group for Cutting-Edge Audience MeasurementOkara Police’s Major Crackdown Against Drug DealersPCDMA Urges Government to Revoke Controversial Tax OrdinanceMinisters of Balochistan and Azad Kashmir discuss Kashmir issueThe Important Role of Alumni in the Development of Educational Institutions: Tahir KhokharTragic Collision: Bus Plunges into Ravine After Truck CollisionOIC-IPHRC condemns rising Islamophobia, reprisal attacks in India, IOJKInitiation of Restoration of Inactive RO Plants in Sindh, Activation of Plants in Mithi and ChachroCrime Prevention Operations by Karachi Police, 24 Suspects ArrestedRPO Sahiwal Holds Open Court in Okara, Directs Immediate Resolution of Citizens’ IssuesPakistan decides to formally apprise UNSC of latest developments in South AsiaImportant Meeting of Ayyam-e-Zamin Committee, Appointment of ConvenersInformation Minister Challenges Indian Claims at LoCPakistan conducts successful training launch of FATAH Series surface-to-surface missileSC reserves verdict on military trials of civilians in May 9 caseGilani stresses cultural heritage preservation at CultuRise Launch CeremonyLeader and Accomplice of Okara Nasiri Robbery Gang ArrestedJamaat-e-Islami’s Demand for Fair Water Distribution in SindhCongratulations to the Pakistan Armed Forces on the Successful Test of the Fatah MissileCM Congratulates Nation on Successful Test of Fateh MissileMQM Pakistan Delegation Calls On Sindh GovernorPakistan Accuses India of Provoking Tensions Amid Pahalgam Attack AllegationsCurrency Exchange Rates Show Slight Upward Trend in PakistanA Rally Held in Okara to Express Solidarity with the Pakistan Armed ForcesThe death of Parvez Khan has created a significant void in the freedom movementPushtunabad in Crisis: Quetta’s Neglected Sanitation Sparks Public OutcryShakoor emphasizes necessity of advancing domestic medical infrastructureLCCI Launches War Fund to Support Armed Forces