ECC approves Rs5bn for rescue-relief aid

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet today. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chairman NDMA, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

National Disaster Management Authority Islamabad presented the summary in the special meeting of ECC for allocation of funds to NDMA for flood affectees on the directions of Prime Minister.

Chairman NDMA requested that block allocation of Rs5 billion may be made to NDMF for relief and rescue activities in the flood affected areas and death and disability compensation of the affectees. The ECC, after deliberation, approved the Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs5 billion for NDMA for rescue, relief and compensation for death and injuries of affectees of the floods 2022.

The amount will be allocated from contingency provision of the Finance Division as block provision to NDMF. The Finance Minister also directed for transfer of funds immediately, for timely help of the affectees.