QUETTA:Noted tribal and political personality Malik Akram Bangulzai, along with Haji Umer Bangulzai, has announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on this occasion, Sunday, PPP Provincial President Ali Madad Jatak said that PPP had been rendering sacrifices for the country for the last 53 years. “The coming era belongs to PPP. The PPP is the voice of people,” he added.

The PPP would win the forthcoming election of Gilgit Baltistan with clear majority, said Jatak.