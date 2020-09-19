(Education): UoB not holding physical classes

Quetta: University of Balochistan, Quetta has announced to discontinue the Physical /In-class Academic activities. A notification issued by University of Balochistan here on Saturday says, “In context of the increasing trend of Covid-19 positively reported by the Health Department’s Covid-19 Testing Camp installed in the premises of University of Balochistan, Quetta and subsequent directives of the Competent Authority; the Notification No. 20-287, dated 11-09-2020 is hereby withdrawn and the Physical / In-class Academic Activities will discontinue henceforth. University Hostels (Boys and Girls) will remain closed till further orders”.

Notification further says, “However, the entire staff i.e., Teaching and Non-Teaching will ensure their presence as per scheduled office hours with the directives to go through the process of Covid-19 Test.”