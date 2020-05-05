Efforts being made to push Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue on to back burner under Covid-19 crisis: President

May 5, 2020

Islamabad, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has said under the Covid-19 crisis, efforts are being made to push Occupied Kashmir issue on to the back burner. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said these efforts are in a way similar to the setback suffered by genuine freedom movements like Palestine and Kashmir after 9/11.

