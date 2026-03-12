Exchange Rates for Major Currencies Announced by Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan

Karachi: The Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan released the latest exchange rates for various major currencies, providing updated values for both buying and selling transactions. The announcement comes as a routine update to keep stakeholders informed on the fluctuating currency market.

According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the rates for the U.S. Dollar are listed at 279.51 for buying and 280.37 for selling. The Euro stands at 321.77 for buying and 325.61 for selling. The British Pound is recorded at 372.97 for buying and 377.00 for selling. The Japanese Yen is available at 1.73 for buying and 1.80 for selling, while the United Arab Emirates Dirham is at 75.77 for buying and 76.78 for selling. The Saudi Riyal is listed at 73.87 for buying and 74.92 for selling. Additionally, the interbank rate for the U.S. Dollar is noted at 279.32 for buying and 279.52 for selling.

These updates are part of the regular assessments and adjustments made by currency exchange bodies to reflect the current economic conditions and market trends. The figures serve as a reference for businesses, investors, and individuals involved in foreign exchange transactions.

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