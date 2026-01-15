Karachi: The latest figures from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) show that the United States dollar closed at 281.05 against the Pakistani rupee in the open market. The euro and the British pound also saw significant valuations, closing at 330.29 and 381.12, respectively. These rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the currency exchange market.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the ECAP's reported buying rate for the U.S. dollar was 280.42. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen, the United Arab Emirates dirham, and the Saudi riyal closed at 1.82, 77.23, and 75.41, respectively. These figures are published for informational purposes and outline the current state of foreign currency exchanges in the country.
The ECAP rates serve as a crucial indicator for businesses and individuals engaging in foreign exchange transactions, providing a snapshot of the competitive exchange environment as of January 13, 2026.