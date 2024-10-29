With the addition of these new markets, eXp Realty will expand its global presence to 27 countries

eXp Realty Ignites Global Expansion: Türkiye, Peru, and Egypt Set To Join in 2025

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the largest independent global real estate brokerage on the planet and a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is thrilled to announce its expansion into three vibrant markets — Türkiye, Peru, and Egypt, set for 2025. In a bold move to strengthen its global footprint, eXp Realty is bringing its agent-centric model and innovative cloud-based platform to some of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets.

Once this expansion is complete, eXp Realty will operate in 27 countries, empowering thousands of agents across the globe with its unique value propositions. The model is designed for success in both residential and commercial real estate, and underscores eXp’s unwavering commitment to equip its agents with the tools and platform they need to thrive in real estate’s evolving landscape.

“Our expansion into Türkiye, Peru, and Egypt is a testament to our relentless drive for innovation and our commitment to empowering agents around the world,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “These markets are buzzing with potential, and we’re excited to introduce our cloud-based model and agent-first approach to real estate professionals who are eager to elevate their careers and unlock new opportunities. The future of real estate is here, and we’re just getting started.”

Türkiye, a critical hub bridging Europe and Asia, is home to a resilient and rapidly evolving real estate market, bolstered by strong domestic demand and increasing foreign investment, particularly in bustling cities like Istanbul. In Peru, the property market is thriving thanks to a booming economy and urban expansion, attracting global investors seeking opportunities in Lima and other emerging areas. Egypt, with its rich history and rapidly modernizing real estate landscape, offers unparalleled investment prospects, especially in Cairo — one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing cities.

Felix Bravo, VP of International Growth, emphasized, “These markets hold tremendous potential. Türkiye’s unique position as a gateway between Europe and Asia, Peru’s vibrant economic growth, and Egypt’s rapid real estate development make them ideal for our agent-first model. We’re excited to empower agents in these regions to expand their businesses, backed by eXp’s cutting-edge platform and unparalleled support.”

eXp Realty’s global expansion is driven by its agile, cloud-based platform, empowering agents with an unmatched commission structure, cutting-edge collaborative tools, and the unique opportunity to earn equity through their sales and growth. As 2025 approaches, eXp remains dedicated to supporting agents worldwide with the innovation and resources needed to thrive in any market, while continuing to broaden its global reach.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base and expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in market conditions; the difficulty of getting operationalized in foreign countries, including any changing regulations or laws; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

