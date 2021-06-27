Fawad reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to continue to facilitate Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

In a video message on Saturday, he said we desire peace in Afghanistan as it is in Pakistan’s own interest. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent interview with New York Times has once again reiterated that Pakistan will not allow its land to be used against Afghanistan.

He said we want such solution wherein all the stake holders have representation in the government. He said Pakistan is interested to build economic relations with United States to give a new dimension to the bilateral relationship. Regarding US-China tensions, he said Pakistan is ready to play its role to improve relations between the two economic giants.