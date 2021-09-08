Fawad rejects Indian media reports on Panjshir attack

Islamabad, September 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has strongly rejected the Indian media reports that Pakistan helped the Taliban in the attack on Panjshir. Talking to BBC World News, he said the Indian media used a video game to demonstrate that Pakistan is helping the attack on Panjshir. He termed the Indian media reports a pack of lies.

When asked about the visit of ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to Kabul, the Information Minister said in the absence of any formal government in Kabul, intelligence network creates an informal framework to discuss impending issues. He said Pakistan has some deep issues with Afghanistan including the expansion of Daesh as well as the issue of TTP and the refugees.

The Information Minister said our engagement with Taliban enabled the US-Taliban negotiations and then helped in evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul. He said our engagement with the Taliban has also been appreciated by the world community. Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Pakistan is the worst sufferer of the Afghan conflict. He said we suffered eighty thousand casualties and a loss of 150 billion dollars to economy.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk