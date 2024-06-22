News Ticker: ﻿Five martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honors﻿Karachi cops arrest four bandits, recover weapons﻿Unawareness about reproductive health issues has far-reaching consequences: workshop told﻿Commissioner Karachi Donkey Cart Race was held﻿Corps Commander Balochistan visits Sikh Gurdwara﻿FC deployment in AJK approved on PM’s request﻿Deputy PM for enhanced healthcare through improved medical education, training﻿KP Governor, PPP Chairman discuss country’s political, economic situation﻿IT exports surged to stunning $332 million in May﻿Int’l Day in Support of Victims of Torture to be observed on Wednesday﻿NA continues discussion on budget for year 2024-25﻿(NATIONAL) Omar Ayub grills govt for economic tailspin﻿PM urges collective efforts to eliminate terrorism﻿Interior Minister reviews measures taken for protection of foreigners﻿PM expresses grief over death of key bearer of Ka’aba Dr Sheikh Saleh Bin Taha Al-Shaibi﻿Qureshi files bail petition in ATC against May 9 arson cases﻿Funeral service of Sepoy Haroon held in Rawalpindi﻿Punjab to get 3,000 buses in five years: minister﻿Death anniversary of Amjad Sabri observed﻿MQM-P demands economic emergency imposition across the country﻿CM Maryam directs measures for Muharram, expected rains﻿SBCA establishes Rain Emergency Center to tackle expected monsoon rains﻿National Highway blocked near Dasht﻿Man drowns in dam near Noshki﻿Levies sepoy gunned down﻿Security force team captures smuggled drugs﻿Gold prices decline in Pakistan﻿PCB announces details of pre-season camp and Pakistan Shaheens’ tour to Darwin﻿Imposition of Section 144 in Punjab challenged in LHC﻿Interior Minister reviews measures taken for protection of foreigners﻿Pakistan calls for decisive action against terrorism in Afghanistan﻿620,981 illegal Afghan nationals so far returned to their country﻿Geneva seminar calls for protecting Kashmiris, Palestinian﻿Investors repose confidence in Green Pakistan Initiative﻿Some Karachi areas to face gas suspension on Sunday﻿CTD apprehends 22 terrorists in Punjab﻿Bus overturn in Kohistan leaves 11 injured﻿Faisalabad fire: Death toll rises to six as two more injured die﻿IIOJK Congress stages protest in Jammu over exam scams across India﻿APHC slams BJP, RSS for anti-Kashmir agenda in IIOJK﻿Protester killed in Sahewal cops firingEducation Minister inaugurates Tech-Ed Centre of Excellence in IslamabadCM Murad launches Sindh Smart Surveillance System projectPresident calls for enhancing capacity of LEAs﻿Pakistan, China agree to enhance communication on global issues﻿NA session: Call to make budget pro-public, pro-business﻿NA continues discussion on budget for year 2024-25﻿Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill 2024-25﻿APHC criticises Modi’s visit to occupied Kashmir﻿Federal Govt to provide assistance for welfare of KP’s people: PM﻿HEC Cautions Students against Admission in 2-year BA, BSc and MA, MSc Degree Programmes﻿Writ of state will not be allowed to diminish anywhere in the country: Minister﻿Google delegation meets Minister of State for IT﻿Strike observed in occupied Kashmir on Modi’s visit﻿Dar vows to enhance people to people linkages with China﻿’Beijing committed to long-term Pak-China strategic partnership’﻿Troops arrest six more youth in held Kashmir﻿COAS reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with China﻿First Hajj flight arrives at Peshawar airport﻿PTI stages rallies, protests across country﻿Punjab imposes Section 144 to tackle PTI, doctors protests﻿Water supply to be suspended in some Karachi areas﻿Police ordered to impound smoke-emitting vehicles﻿KP CM Gandapur takes notice of Swat incident﻿Commissioner reviews arrangements for main Ashura procession﻿Balochistan presents Rs 955bn budget﻿Naqvi meets Canadian High Commissioner Leslie﻿New monthly fixed charges likely for power consumers﻿Mainstream political parties show exemplary consensus to back CPEC﻿Sindh to soon provide Rs1.5bn to LB dues, assures Karachi mayor﻿Two killed after being hit by trains near Naushahro Feroze﻿Man kills mother, three sisters over honor in Khanewal﻿Gold rates spikes in Pakistan﻿US dollar falls against Rupee﻿Weekly inflation goes by 0.94 percent﻿Pakistan for comprehensive Int’l Cyber Security Framework﻿Post Hajj flight operation to bring back Hujjaj underway﻿Govt committed to support fertilizer industry for uplift of farmers: Rana Tanveer﻿Efforts being made by SIFC for economic revival in country﻿Three killed in Muridke, Okara road accidents﻿Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and other parts of Sindh receive rainPresident Zardari visits ancestral graveyardShah announces interest-free loan scheme for installing solar systemsHaleem sees 86,000 tons of animal waste still lying in Karachi streets﻿World Refugee Day observed﻿UNDP-Pakistan, Climate Change Ministry to deepen collaboration to boost climate solutions﻿13th death anniversary of lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz observed﻿PM lauds CDA Chairman for effectively executing cleanliness drive during Eid﻿Info Minister expresses grief over death of Azhar Jatoi’s father﻿Pakistani climber Samar Khan climbs Europe’s highest peak﻿SIFC provides enabling environment for investment﻿No shortage of urea in country: Minister﻿Bahamas recognizes Pakistan’s role for global peace, stability﻿PM assures to extend all resources for capacity building of NDMA﻿Six picnickers belonging to Punjab kidnapped in Balochistan﻿Religious Affairs Ministry announces Zamzam water distribution arrangements for pilgrims﻿146,584 tons of offal and garbage collected during Eid days, says mayor﻿CM Murad launches Sindh Smart Surveillance System project﻿Google to bring education access, digital transformation to millions﻿Mango Party Brings Joy to Thalassemia Kids