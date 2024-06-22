Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar-ul-Haq called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad today.
They discussed peace and security situation in Azad Kashmir and also deliberated on political situation and budget of the state for the new fiscal year. The Interior Minister approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary in Azad Kashmir on the request of AJK Prime Minister.
Mohsin Naqvi said security arrangements will be improved in Azad Kashmir and all possible support will be extended in this regard to ensure peace in the state. He said: “We are fulfilling the promises made to the people of Azad Kashmir.”
The Interior Minister said government of Pakistan stands with the government and people of Azad Kashmir and will extend possible cooperation for the prosperity and development of the state.
The AJK Prime Minister thanked the Interior Minister for immediate steps for resolution of issues.