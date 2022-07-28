Federal cabinet approves supply of electricity to export sector at nine cents per unit from Monday 

Islamabad, July 28, 2022 (PPI-OT):The federal cabinet has approved supply of electricity to export sector at nine cents per unit from Monday. The decision to this effect was taken at the cabinet’s meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. The cabinet extended approval provision of RLNG to the export sector at nine dollars per unit from first of the next month.

The Cabinet also approved Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act 2022 and recommended to present it in relevant Parliamentary committee. It also approved supplementary grant for the financial year 2022-23 to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for organizing 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The Cabinet appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for celebrating the Independence Day in an outstanding manner. It also appreciated the role of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on the promotion of government policies in the best way.

