Federal Minister Inaugurates Free Zone Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar

Gwadar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, officially opened the Free Zone Agriculture Industrial Park in Gwadar at a ceremony held at the China Business Center, with the aim of advancing key development projects in the region.

According to Press Information Department, the inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority, Pansad Khan Bilidi, and Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPAC). In his address, Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh highlighted the significance of his visit to Gwadar, emphasizing the government’s commitment to expediting the completion of ongoing projects in the area.

The Minister noted the successful completion of several crucial initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the people of Gwadar, including the establishment of a 100 MW electricity project from Iran, construction of dams, desalination plants, roads, and hospitals. He underscored the collaborative efforts of the federal and provincial governments to ensure the timely execution of these projects, with support from China.

Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh specifically highlighted the installation of a desalination plant in the free zone, a joint endeavor with Chinese cooperation, which is expected to provide 1.2 million gallons of water per day to the citizens of Gwadar. He assured that efforts are underway to connect the desalination plant to the city’s water supply network promptly.

Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company, COPAC, praised the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and China on economic corridor projects, expressing pride in the progress achieved thus far. He reiterated the importance of the strong friendship between Pakistan and China in driving forward development initiatives in the region.