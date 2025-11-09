Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Thursday described the events of November 6, 1947, as an “organized act of brutality” that resulted in the loss of over two hundred thousand Muslim lives and permanently changed the demographic makeup of Jammu.
In a statement issued on Jammu Martyrs’ Day, the minister alleged that Dogra forces, in collaboration with RSS extremists and their supporters, unleashed terror that day, marking it as one of history”s darkest chapters. The statement noted that the violence also compelled thousands of families to abandon their homes and migrate.
Khan paid homage to the martyrs, stating that the day serves as a reminder of the “unparalleled sacrifices” made by the Kashmiri populace for their freedom, dignity, and the right to self-determination. He commended those who sacrificed their lives against what he termed “oppression and tyranny.”
The minister emphasized that the determination and steadfastness of the martyrs send a clear message that the quest for freedom cannot be suppressed through force. He asserted that the Kashmiri aspiration for liberty is a “living reality” that will continue from one generation to the next.
Concluding his statement, Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan will persist in providing its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir at all times.