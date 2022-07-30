Finance Minister vows to enhance cooperation with Chinese companies

Islamabad, July 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):Finance Minister Miftah Ismail says the government is determined to facilitate and enhance cooperation with Chinese companies working on different projects in Pakistan. He gave the assurance during a meeting with a delegation of Chinese power generation companies in Islamabad.

Highlighting the importance of CPEC in progress and development of Pakistan, the Finance Minister vowed to further enhance economic ties with China. The meeting was also attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan and other senior officials. The meeting assured the delegation to resolve the issues faced by the Chinese companies at the earliest in order to ensure their smooth working and timely completion of their projects in Pakistan.

