First electric car unveiled in Pakistan

KARACHI: The country’s first electric car was unveiled on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day in Karachi on Sunday.

According to details, the echo-friendly Pakistani car named Noor-E75 has been developed under the auspices of the Dice Foundation. DICE Foundation Chairman Dr Khursheed Qureshi while talking to the media said it is an eco-friendly electric car and a proud achievement of Pakistani engineers.

He said it has 5-seat and 5-door. With the AC, the electric car is equipped with a 35-kilowatt battery that will be charged in just 7 to 8 hours, he added. Dr Khurshid Qureshi further informed that the Pakistani electric car will run 210 kilometres on a single charge and will hit the roads in 2024.Mazar.