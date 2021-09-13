First PIA flight lands at Kabul Airport after new interim setup in Afghanistan

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):The first PIA flight landed at Kabul Airport on Monday after the new interim setup in Afghanistan. The PIA crew took foreign journalists to Kabul and returned with a team of World Bank and international media organizations. This was the first international passenger flight after the new setup in Kabul.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said the objective of the flight is to promote goodwill between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He said this flight operation is very important for PIA and the entire world. The PIA CEO expressed hope that the flight operation would soon be fully restored.

