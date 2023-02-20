Five children, a woman killed as boat capsizes

Umerkot: A boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro area of Umerkot on Monday, killing five children and a woman.

According to the details, the bodies of three children have been recovered from the lake while the search for the rest was going on. A large number of people visited the lake along with their families in the area when the boat capsized. Two child victims were identified as Parvez Sameju and Akram Nahri while one could not be identified yet. The search for others was still going on.