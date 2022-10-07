Floodlight Stadium inaugurated in Jahanian

Jahanian: Advisor to Chief Minister, Ayaz Khan Niazi Friday inaugurated newly constructed floodlight stadium in Jahanian.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the provincial government had initiated different projects for public facilitation across the province. He said Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stadium had been constructed at the cost of Rs 7.5 million where cricket and football matches would be played.

Special Advisor to CM Khalid Javed Attain, Deputy Commissioner Umer Sherazi, District Police Officer, Jalil Imran Ghalzai and others were present on the occasion. Later, a match was played between DC eleven and DPO eleven.