Rawalpindi and Islamabad are on the brink of a severe flour crisis after the Flour Mills Association announced a complete halt to all flour deliveries starting November 10, a direct response to the Punjab Food Department ceasing its wheat supply to local mills.
The association has already rescinded all existing orders for flour and fine wheat (maida) destined for dealers, tandoor owners, and grocery shops across the twin cities. This move has triggered immediate disruptions, with scarcities beginning to surface late Friday.
The gravity of the predicament prompted an emergency session of the Rawalpindi Flour Mills Association, which was chaired by Patron-in-Chief Sheikh Tariq Sadiq. The gathering was attended by numerous mill owners and senior industry figures, including Punjab Chairman Riazullah Khan, Raza Ahmed Shah, Chaudhry Afzal Mahmood, Sanaullah Durrani, Sheikh Yasir, Chaudhry Asif, and Abdul Samad Sethi.
Attendees voiced deep apprehension over the provincial food department’s decision to withhold wheat supply permits. They emphasized that the twin cities do not produce their own wheat and are entirely dependent on grain shipments from major agricultural districts.
With the deadlock continuing, fears of an escalating food staple shortage are growing, leaving residents and businesses facing uncertainty in the days ahead.