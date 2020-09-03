FM: (FM lauds services of Nepalese Ambassador for promotion of bilateral ties)

ISLAMABAD:Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday.

They discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, including regional situation. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Nepal. He said successful holding of the fourth round of political dialogue between Pakistan and Nepal reflects strengthening of the bilateral ties.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the services of the Nepalese ambassador for promotion of the bilateral relations. The Nepalese Ambassador thanked the Foreign Minister for his good wishes.