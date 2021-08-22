Foreign Office rejects speculations about FM Qureshi’s visit to Kabul

Islamabad, August 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has rejected speculations about Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul. In a statement on Sunday, he said no visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled and any speculation in this regard is baseless.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk