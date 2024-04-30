Four killed, 350 families rendered homeless due to flooding in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: Four people, including three minors, were killed and over 350 families rendered homeless due to flooding caused by heavy rain in the occupied Kashmir Valley and Jammu region over the past four days.

According to Kashmir Media Service report today, several heads of cattle and over four dozen sheep perished at different places due to flash floods and the collapse of cattle sheds. besides, floods have damaged some major infrastructure in the Kupwara district, including bridges and buildings. Shumryal- Gundajhanger road got cut off due to scouring and a breach in the Doban Kachama dam.

Major roads and various link roads have also come under water in Baramulla, Pulwama, Islamabad, and other districts in Kashmir, and Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu region. All major and minor highways and roads have been closed due to fresh snowfall and landslides in IIOJK.

Authorities have closed schools in the Valley and the University of Kashmir has postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday.

Waterlogging has affected many residential areas in Srinagar city and other low-lying areas of the Valley. All rivers, including Jhelum and the Sindh stream, are swollen and people living close to rivers and mountain streams have been asked to remain vigilant.