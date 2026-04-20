Meezan Bank Honored by IFC for Leadership in Sustainable Trade Finance

Karachi: Meezan Bank, recognized as Pakistan's leading Islamic bank and one of the largest in the country, has been awarded the 'Outstanding GTFP Issuing Bank in Sustainable Trade' by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. The accolade was presented at the 9th Global Trade Partner Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, underscoring the bank's commitment to sustainable trade finance and ethical financial practices.

According to Meezan Bank Limited, the award is part of IFC's Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP), which supports cross-border trade in emerging markets. The program facilitates international trade by providing guarantees and connecting banks in developing countries with global banking networks.

Meezan Bank's recognition as a top-performing partner bank highlights its excellence in trade finance, active engagement with IFC, and leadership in financing environmentally sustainable economic activities. This acknowledgment enhances the bank's global credibility and signifies increasing international confidence in Pakistan's banking sector, reinforcing the nation's position in responsible and sustainable finance.