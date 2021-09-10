Four perished as truck overturns

KHUZDAR: Four persons were killed when a truck overturned on National Highway near Jhalawan Aunach in Wadh area of District Khuzdar on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the truck turned turtle on National Highway near Jhalawan Aunach in Wadh area, resultantly, four persons died.

The dead, identified as Muhammad Awais son of Abdul Jabar, Amanullah, Nida Ahmed son of Nazar Muhammad and Ezatullah son of Hasil Khan Achakzai, residents of Chaman, were shifted to Teaching Hospital, Khuzdar. Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico- legal formalities.