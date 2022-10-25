German envoy calls on COAS, discusses bilateral ties, regional security situation

Rawalpindi: German Ambassador Alfred Grannas called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. General Bajwa said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.

He congratulated the dignitary on assuming the office of Ambassador and expressed hope that relations between the two countries will further prosper. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He also appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.