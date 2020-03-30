Glowing tributes to martyrs Ashfaq, Guru, Siddiqui and Andrabi

March 30, 2020

Srinagar, March 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Tehreek Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui, acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Abdul Hameed Butt and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to Ashfaq Majid Wani, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru, Shabbir Ahmad Siddiqui and Jaleel Ahmed Andrabi on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, these Kashmiri martyrs were great sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian subjugation. He said these great martyrs always advocated the just settlement of the Kashmir dispute and never hesitated in calling a spade a spade. “Ashfaq Majeed Wani was a born freedom fighter with leadership qualities, who always led from the front,” he said.

Shabbir Dar said martyrs Abdul Ahad Guroo and Jaleel Ahmad Andrabi always championed human and political rights of the Kashmiri people and they never shied away in highlighting the heinous crimes against humanity in Kashmir. Shabir Ahmad Siddiqui and his associates were killed under a conspiracy in Hazratbal shrine, Srinagar. He said that the mission of these martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

Tehreek Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in his statement said that the martyrs would always be remembered. He said martyrs Jaleel Andrabi, Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru and Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui would always act as an inspirational force for the Kashmiri people.

The acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed But in a statement said that these martyrs were a symbol of courage, fearlessness and resistance against illegal occupation, injustice and tyranny. He said that torture cells, jails and other oppression were not able to deter them from their path and they stood firm for freedom movement till their last breath. He said it was Ashfaq Majeed Wani’s gallant leadership in 1988 that gave courage to hundreds and thousands of youth to stand up for the cause of freedom.

While condemning the ongoing oppression unleashed on the Kashmiri detainees, the JKLF acting Chairman said that Kashmiri prisoners including party chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik who is languishing in solitary confinement in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, are being terrorized by so-called biggest democracy.

He appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and other international human rights organizations to intervene and save the lives of these inmates. It is worth mentioning here that Indian troops had killed Ashfaq Majeed Wani in March 1990, Jaleel Andrabi and Shabbir Siddiqui in March 1996 and Dr Abdul Ahad Guru in April 1992 in different areas of the occupied territory.

