Government raises Rs200b through Sukuk: Finance Adviser

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that for the first time, the government has raised 200 billion rupees through Sukuk at less than KIBOR rate through competitive book binding at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In a tweet, he said the move saved 18 billion rupees over 10 years on debt servicing adding that the transactions were oversubscribed by 70 percent. The adviser lauded the excellent team effort of Ministry of Finance Debt Office, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange.

