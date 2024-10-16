KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the luncheon hosted by President Asif Ali Zardari in honor of Chinese Premier Li Qiang at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
On this occasion, MrTessori extended a warm welcome to Premier Li Qiang on his visit to Pakistan, noting that today marks a historic day for bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. He further emphasized that the participation of various heads of states in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a testament to its success.
Meanwhile, Tessori has signed the Anti-Narcotics Force Bill, paving the way for the establishment of special courts dedicated to handling narcotics-related cases. This legislation will enable the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to play a more effective role in bringing criminals to justice.
Tessori stated that this law was the need of the hour, emphasizing that drug dealers are endangering the youth by turning them into addicts. He further added that the establishment of special courts will assist in curbing drug-related activities.