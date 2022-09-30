Govt firmly believes in freedom of media: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government firmly believes in the freedom of media.

Talking to a delegation of Murree Press Club, she regretted that curbs were imposed on the media by the previous government, terming it a black era for the media. The Information Minister urged the journalists to highlight the tourism potential of Murree through their pen and camera. She assured the government will take special steps to facilitate the journalists belonging to Murree.

The delegation members said the PML-N government has always provided conducive environment to the traders of Murree besides taking practical steps for the promotion of tourism in the area. The delegation thanked the Information Minister for listening and assuring to address the problems of Murree Press Club.