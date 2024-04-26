Govt pursuing agenda of economic reforms: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is rigorously pursuing the agenda of economic reforms to steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

Presiding over the Federal Cabinet meeting held here in Islamabad on Friday, he said the reports of international financial institutions and journals showing positive and upward trajectory about Pakistan’s economy is a testimony of the prudent policies of the incumbent government.

The Prime Minister said our IT Exports have been recorded all times high, foreign remittances and overall exports of the country have also witnessed surge and credit of all this goes to the sitting government.

He said foreign investment from our friendly countries including Saudi Arabia is also increasing which would have positive impact on our economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is also implementing a comprehensive policy and taking steps to reduce electricity theft and lowering its prices. He, however, said we have not only to take difficult decision, but to safeguard them in the interest of country.

The Prime Minister said the Track and Trace System introduced in 2019 was a complete fraud and cruel joke. He categorically stated that stern action would be taken against those who inflicted loss on the national economy.