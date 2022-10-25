PISHIN: Unidentified gunmen shot dead police constable deputed for the security of polio workers in Killi Tarata area of district Pishin in Balochistan province on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Killi Tarata area of district Pishin where unidentified gunmen gunned downs police constable deputed for the security of polio teams. On information, police and Frontier Corps (FC) reached the site of the incident and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Pishin where after completion of codal formalities, the body was shifted to Quetta for carrying out postmortem examination.

The martyred constable was identified as Muhammad Hashim. Deputy Commissioner, Pishin, Dr. Muhammad Yasir Bazai said that polio workers remained safe during firing. On the other hand, police and other security forces started search operation for apprehending perpetrators of the crime.