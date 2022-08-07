Gwadar Airport to be operational next year: DG

Lahore: The Director General of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb Ur Rehman Qambrani Sunday said that the Gwadar Port is going to be a shining pearl in the entire region, as the largest Gwadar International Airport would be operational next year in Sept 2023 to connect it to the major cities of Pakistan and the world.

In a presentation to the business community of Punjab provincial capital, held here at a local hotel, the GDA DG stated that the seaport was getting ready to anchor the mother ships of up to 70,000 Metric Tons. He announced that the Gwadar is now being linked to the national grid by the end of next year, as an agreement of a power supply of 100MW has been signed in this regard to lessen the city’s dependence on electricity supply from Iran. Moreover, the 300MW coal power plant is also under construction to fulfil the immediate electricity needs of this coastal city. He revealed the GDA was going to have a big investment conference in Gwadar to attract new investment in the manufacturing sector in the area.

The Director General of GDA informed the businessmen that a chain of International Sea Food is being launched in Gwadar’s West Bay’s kaleidoscopic waters, transforming this site into a major tourist attraction. He revealed in his presentation that a dispute resolution committee was also formed to address the grievances of the new allottees in this area.

In the presentation, Mujeeb Qambrani detailed the various other mega activities in Gwadar and glimpsed the future of the geostrategic future corridor of energy, trade, and logistics to center 70% of the world.

With a view to closely interact with the business community of the upcountry, Mujeeb Qambrani visited Lahore’s major industrial associations, textile bodies, auto parts manufacturers, chambers and trade bodies’ representatives, including Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF), the Businessmen Panel (BMP), Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, PAAPAM, Daroghawala Industrial Association, Sunder Industrial Estate and the members of the Transport Association.