Hamid stuns third seed Nepalese Aryan Giri in tennis tourney

KARACHI:Hamid Israr Gul of Pakistan pulled a major upset in the second round in General Tyre ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships when he eliminated third seed Aryan Giri of Nepal in a two set match at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

After a tough battle in first set, Hamid played better in the second to eventually record 7-6(3), 6-4 victory.

Top seeded Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan also won his second round match of boy’s singles event beating another Nepalese player Aarav Samrat by 6-0, 6-4 score.

Meanwhile, Alexander Karman of USA defeated local player Muhammad Huzaifa Khan by 6-2, 6-1 score. Another British player Roy Keegan thrashed Pakistan’s Abdul Hanan by 6-0, 6-1 score.

Several first round matches were abandoned on the first day of the tournament on Monday.

In girls singles first round matches which were competed among local players only, Saher Aleem defeated Zara Khan by 7-6(7), 6-2 score. Labika Durab beat Mahrukh Farooqui by 6-2, 6-3 score. Sajid Sheeza overpowered Fatima Ali raja by 7-5, 6-1 score. Zahara Suleman overcame Shimza Durab by 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 score.

In boy’s doubles first round matches, British Roy Keegan and Aoi Ooka of Japan overpowered Pakistan’s pair of Nalain Abbas and Mahatir Muhammad Khan by 6-2, 6-1 score.

Aarav Samrat Hada Aki Zuben Rawat of Nepal blanked Muhammad Hamza Aasim and Raja Azan by 6-0, 6-0 score.

USA’s Rohan Belday and Alexander Karman defeated Muhammad Huzaifa Khan and Muhammad Talha Khan by 6-1, 6-1 score.

Saim Choudry and Hamid Israr received walkover against Huzaima Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan. Both teams belong to Pakistan.

Nepalese Aryan Giri and Siddhartha Lama of USA overpowered Pakistan’s Bilal Asim and Abdul Hanan by 6-1, 6-4 score.