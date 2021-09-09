Harassment of Syed Ali Gilani’s family must stop: MAPIM 

Kuala Lumpur, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), has condemned the registration of cases against the family members of shaheed veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, by the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The MAPIM President, Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur said that the Indian authorities must immediately stop this action. He said, it is clear now that the repressive acts against the martyred Syed Ali Gilani have not stopped as after denying the family the right to bury the veteran leader, the Indian forces are continuing to oppress the family members with fake charges.

He said, “There seems to be a concerted effort to erase the legacy of Syed Ali Gilani’s struggle by focusing on his family members. The ill-treatment of Syed Ali Gilani’s family is another scheme to dampen the spirit of Kashmiris in their struggle to demand for the right to self-determination.” Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid reiterated solidarity with the Kashmir cause and hoped that the inspirational mission of the late Syed Ali Gilani will persevere amongst all Kashmiris.

He said, the world community cannot remain silent and inaction against the inhuman, unjust and illegal actions of the Indian forces and urged the international community to intervene. The sufferings of the people in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot be allowed to persist, he added. The MAPIM President said, the world community must upheld the right for Kashmiris to decide their own future and the atrocities by the Indian forces must end and those responsible be made accountable for the years of brutality in IIOJK.

