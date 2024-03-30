Harnai coal mine blast: owner and contractor of mine held responsible

QUETTA: Authorities on Saturday completed an investigation report that held the owner and the contractor of the Harnai coal mine responsible for the deadly blast of March 19.

The blast in the Harnai coal mine took place on March 19 and claimed the lives of 12 miners and injured six others.

The findings of the report held the owner and the contractor of the coal mine responsible for the deadly blast. The report further said the mine was closed for 6 months and after reopening no officials were deployed to check the level of gas in the mine that caused the incident.

There was not a single piece of equipment available in the mine to check the level of gas in the mine and no alternate ways were there for discharging gas from the mine.

The authorities have decided to file case against the owner and the contractor of Harnai coal mine in light of the report findings.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the loss of lives consequent to an explosion inside a coal mine in the Harnai district of Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved family members.