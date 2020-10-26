Hashoo Group and Faysal Bank Limited join hands for a National Cause

Islamabad, October 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):Faysal Bank in partnership with Hashoo Group has invited Overseas Pakistanis to open their Faysal Islami Roshan Digital Account. When maintaining a minimum deposit in their account, customers will be able to avail exclusive discounts at Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts and Hotel One properties across Pakistan.

In Phase one, customers may avail exclusive packages at all Hotel One and Pearl-Continental Resorts in Muzaffarabad, Gwadar, Bhurban, and Malam Jabba, with access to all Pearl-Continental and Marriott city hotels to be included soon after.

Hashoo Group is the leading owner and operator of hotels in Pakistan, running Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels, and the Hotel One in the country, whereas Faysal Bank Limited is amongst the most significant and progressive Islamic banks in Pakistan’s banking industry offering a wide range of Sharia compliant banking and investment solutions.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Hashoo Group and Faysal Bank Limited at Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi on Monday, 26th October 2020. At the MoU signing ceremony, Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, expressed: “Working in line with the government’s mission to promote tourism – be it domestic, or international, we are pleased to collaborate with Faysal Bank Limited and offer their Pakistani clientele abroad a unique opportunity to explore the natural beauty and warm hospitality that our country is recognised for.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO – Faysal Bank Limited, said, “Faysal Bank is fully committed towards the State Bank led national cause of promoting the Roshan Digital Accounts. Through Faysal Islami’s Roshan Digital Accounts, Overseas Pakistanis can now easily avail a range of Shariah compliant banking and investment solutions such as Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates with only a few clicks on their mobiles or computer while in the comfort of their homes. By joining hands with Hashoo Group we are happy to collaborate and promote fantastic deals to our Overseas Pakistani customers, so when they visit their homeland, they can explore and enjoy some of Pakistan’s top tourist attractions with ease, comfort and affordable rates that no one else is offering.”

This collaboration aims to make travel and tourism to some of Pakistan’s most exciting destinations more accessible for both individuals and families among Overseas Pakistanis and Faysal Bank Limited customers when they return to their native country.

