Health Minister’s Meeting with German Ambassador to Pakistan

Lahore, February 09, 2022 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid met German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck in her office here on Tuesday. Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed and Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Ajmal Bhatti. First Secretary Economic and Political Division Christian Boucher accompanied the visiting Ambassador as well. The Health Minister and the German Ambassador discussed Universal Health Coverage and Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card, Corona Pandemic situation, measures to improve mother and child health indicators and issues of bilateral interest.

German Ambassador to Pakistan appreciated the efforts of Dr. Yasmin Rashid for bringing about improvement in health in Punjab. The two dignitaries agreed to enhance cooperation for better healthcare services in Punjab. The Health Minister said there was a great deal to learn from the German healthcare system. The Health Minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has always wished to provide good quality healthcare services to people of Pakistan.

The credit of taking Punjab towards Universal health coverage goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who fulfilled his promise with the people of Punjab by giving away the Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat card to all population. Now no one needs to worry about expense on healthcare services in Punjab. By 31st March, Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards will be distributed to the entire population of Punjab. Govt of the Punjab is spending Rs. 400 billion on the health insurance program. Initially the card was given was to people living below the poverty level in 2019.

Now everyone can avail free healthcare services from empaneled public and private hospitals. The entire world has appreciated Pakistan for overcoming Corona Pandemic. Now Punjab has a capacity to conduct 25 to 30 thousand CVOID-19 tests per day. Punjab is developing seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals. These mother and child hospitals are being developed in areas requiring these facilities. Punjab is going to set up a Digital Health Authority. The digitalization of the system shall help provide good quality healthcare services to people.

Punjab is also been specifically focusing on school children through School Health Nutrition Program. Children Hospital has been made a University of Child health Sciences for improved services for children. Punjab is also working on diagnosis, counselling and treatment of genetic disorders. Punjab is running the world’s largest thalassemia program. We are keen to learn from German Best Practices and welcome their wish for cooperation.”

German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said Pakistan had made a significant step forward towards provision of universal healthcare through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card. He said Pakistan had performed very well against Corona Pandemic. He also said all out support will be provided to Punjab for improving the quality of healthcare services. Provision of free healthcare is a great development in Punjab and the project to digitalize healthcare system is innovative. She said Germany appreciates all health initiatives.

