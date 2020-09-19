(Health): Seven more Covid-19 patients die in country

Karachi: As many as 645 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Saturday while seven more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,415 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 305,031 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 133,362 cases were in Sindh, 98,272 in Punjab, 14,138 in Balochistan, 37,270 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,086 in Islamabad, 3,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,491 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 292,044 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.