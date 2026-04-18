﻿Heavy rain in most parts of the country and possibility of more snowfall in mountainous areas

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has indicated the possibility of heavy rain in most parts of the country and more snowfall in mountainous areas during the next 12 to 24 hours. Specifically, additional snowfall is expected in the upper mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Concerns have been expressed regarding potential traffic disruption due to hazardous, slippery roads. Individuals planning to travel on mountain passes are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution.

In caused widespread disruptions and closures

.The Meteorological Department has also predicted more rain in the upper regions of the country