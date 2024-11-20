ISLAMABAD (PPI) National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) which is the national hub for the capacity building and continuous professional development of teaching faculty and management of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan organized a much desired and long-awaited ELT Training endeavour with the collaboration of the Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday at HEC Islamabad.

According to a statement issued today, RELO and HEC have a long history of collaboration in terms of faculty development by providing fully funded International Resource Persons from US to Pakistan to facilitate and professionally develop and orient faculty from English departments of HEIs and affiliated Colleges with the best learning techniques and practices.

RELO is part of the Public Diplomacy Section of the United States Embassy in Pakistan. RELO Pakistan supports public diplomacy outreach through professional development and English language learning opportunities for English language teachers and learners throughout Pakistan.

In this regard HEC and RELO jointly organized and inaugurated the English Faculty Development Training Program at NAHE HEC Islamabad. This highly anticipated event, scheduled from 20th to 22nd November 2024, brings together English language educators from across Pakistan, particularly from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, to enhance their teaching expertise.

The program focuses on three key themes aimed at addressing modern challenges and opportunities in English language education. It includes Teaching Language through Literature, Exploring Culture in the Language Classroom, and Redesigning Assignments in the Age of AI.

The opening ceremony was chaired by Ms. Noor Amna Malik, Managing Director of NAHE. Addressing the audience, Ms. Malik emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for educators, stating, that empowering teachers through such training programs is a cornerstone for advancing the quality of higher education in Pakistan. These initiatives help bridge gaps and foster innovative teaching practices to meet evolving educational demands.

She also added that this program is a unique opportunity for educators to refine their skills and explore contemporary pedagogical methods, ensuring students receive an education that is both innovative and globally relevant. However, she advised all participants to cascade their three-day learning to their colleagues”

Also present at the occasion was Mr. Jerrold Frank, Regional English Language Officer, who highlighted the importance of fostering global connections and integrating cultural awareness into language teaching. He expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of NAHE in strengthening English language education in the country and arranging a very holistic cross section of participants.

He also assured full support in extending RELO initiatives to all the Teachers of Pakistani HEIs in letter and spirit and assured to soon sign a long-term Letter of intent with HEC for a sustainable partnership towards this important endeavour.

The program features Dr. Patricia Pashby, an internationally renowned English Language Specialist, as the lead Resource Person. Dr. Pashby brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the training sessions, engaging participants in interactive and thought-provoking workshops. She has taught English as a foreign language in higher education for over 30 years.

At the University of Oregon, she teaches courses in language teaching methodology, pronunciation instruction, and integrating culture and literature in the language classroom as part of the Language Teaching Studies MA Program in the Department of Linguistics.

She has conducted numerous faculty development workshops in the US as well as in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Pakistan, Egypt, and Colombia. Her interests include intercultural communication, curriculum design, EMI, teacher education, and testing/training international teaching assistants.

The training program has drawn nominations from educational institutions nationwide, providing an exceptional platform for educators to exchange ideas, learn from experts, and adopt best practices in teaching English.

The NAHE remains committed to fostering excellence in higher education through such initiatives, equipping educators with the tools to navigate the dynamic landscape of teaching in the 21st century.