﻿High-level US-Iran talks conclude, Vice President Vance departs from Pakistan

Key talks between American and Iranian delegations have concluded in the Pakistani capital, after which US Vice President J.D. Vance departed along with his team.

The Vice President, accompanied by his negotiating officials, left for the United States on Sunday morning following the completion of the talks.

A high-level Pakistani contingent was present at Nur Khan International Airport to see off the American dignitary.

Among those bidding farewell were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.