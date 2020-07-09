Higher wheat prices in Punjab may destabilize Sindh’s market: Murad Ali Shah

July 9, 2020

Karachi, July 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that the wheat and flour prices are stable in Sindh, but higher prices in Punjab may destabilize the market here. This he said while presiding over a review meeting of wheat stocks and prices at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Food Hari Ram, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed and others.

Briefing the chief minister, secretary food said that the supply and prices of wheat and flour were stable in Sindh. At this, Shah said that high prices in Punjab might destabilize the market in Sindh. It may be noted that normal releases of wheat by Sindh Food Department starts in the month of September. Laiq told the chief minister that the Punjab government had decided to release wheat forthwith because of the wheat crisis in that province. He added that still the wheat and flour prices in Sindh were lower than the Punjab.

The chief minister emphasized the federal government to release wheat earlier on the pattern of Punjab so that wheat prices could be stabilized in the market. Shah directed the food department to prepare the overall position of wheat production and availability in the country. “The matter of price fixation and release of wheat will be placed in the next cabinet meeting for discussion and decision,” the chief minister said.

