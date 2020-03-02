Historic Jammu Chowk named as ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’

March 2, 2020

Jammu, March 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): In total disregard of sentiments of local people, the Bharatiya Janata Party has named the historic City Chowk, the commercial hub in old Jammu, as ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’. The name of changed through a resolution moved by the BJP-led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in the general house on Sunday.

The renaming of the chowk drew sharp criticism from the local people with most of them urging the BJP-led JMC to focus more on development and cleanliness than ‘Hinduising city chowks and places in the name of changing names. The resolution was moved by senior BJP leader and Deputy Mayor of the JMC Purnima Sharma. She said the resolution was adopted and accordingly the City Chowk was renamed as ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’.

