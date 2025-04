News Ticker: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan and West Indies Secure Wins on Opening DayChairman Senate mourns loss of PPP stalwart Taj HaiderPIA Soars to New Heights with First Profit in Over Two DecadesPM Commits to Strengthening Balochistan’s Security and GrowthUNESCO Session in Paris: Ambassador Zahra Represents PakistanGDA Leaders Condemn Attack on Karachi Bar Association PresidentInvestment in Mineral Sector: Talal Chaudhry Highlights Provincial BenefitsSix Accidents in One Day: 17 Injured, One KilledOpposition Leader Ali Khurshidi Criticizes Sindh Government’s Service DeliveryNUML hosts meeting to strengthen academia-industry linkagesDeath of Hamid Bhashani: Passing of a Former Nationalist LeaderTurkish Delegation Eyes Enhanced Economic Ties with Pakistan Sheikh Nahayan Graces Pakistan Embassy Event as Chief GuestSevere Water Shortage Hits GwadarMustafa Pledges Revamp of Health Sector with IT IntegrationCDA inducts new fire tender vehicle into Islamabad Fire ServicePresident of Azad Kashmir’s Resolve: Struggle Will Continue Until the Liberation of Occupied KashmiTraffic Plan Released for PSL 2025 Karachi MatchesUS delegation meets Army Chief, expresses interest in Pakistan’s steadily improving investment landscapeProf Muhammad Omer Chaudhry appointed GCU VCApril 9: Haleem Sees A Dark Day in Pakistan’s Democratic HistorySECP cautions public against illegal offshore trading and investment platformsRepatriation of Afghan Refugees ContinuesPakistan Strengthens US Ties: PM Seeks to Enhance Bilateral CooperationPunjab Police Deport Over 6,000 Illegal AfghansPolice Review Meeting to Prevent Crime in OkaraDPM Pledges Enhanced Cooperation with AzerbaijanNA Attendance Report Highlights Alarming AbsenteeismPakistan-Tanzania PFG reaffirms to strengthen bilateral relations, trade cooperationPML-N Wins Hearts of the Public with Development Projects: Amir AltafDiscussion on Security and Law Enforcement in Karachi Police MeetingSindh CS Cracks Down on Absenteeism with Surprise VisitsReign of Private Traders Following Suspension of Government Wheat ProcurementAlvarez and Marsal Eyes Pakistan for Strategic ExpansionADB Forecasts Pakistan’s Economy to Grow 2.5% in FY2025, as Reforms Take EffectPakistan and Denmark Forge $2 Billion Maritime Infrastructure PactWafaqi Mohtasib Office Resolves Over 223,000 Complaints in 2024ECB Appoints Harry Brook As New White-Ball Skipper To Replace Jos ButtlerPakistan to emerge as leader in global mineral economy: COASPakistan Super League 2025: Mega Event Begins From April 11Pakistan to Harness IT for Improved Healthcare AccessConsul General Lauds Pakistani American Officers at NYPD EventInterior Minister Orders Crackdown on Human Trafficking NetworksNRL Unveils New Copper-Gold Discovery in BalochistanSindh CM orders Restructuring of Traffic Engineering BureauUAE Ambassador Announces Five-Year Visa Eligibility for Pakistani CitizensPakistan Gears Up to Become Global Mining Leader at Islamabad ForumECO Secretary-General Visits PakistanOnly those reforms yield results that have ownership of stakeholders: CJPSPLA to Stage Protests for Resolving College Teachers’ IssuesJI to March in Karachi to Show Solidarity with PalestiniansPM Calls for Investment Boost in Pakistan’s Natural ResourcesPushtun Leaders Denounces Deportation of Afghan Refugees, Form Committee for DialogueICC Penalizes Pakistan Cricket Team for Slow Over-Rate in ODI SeriesPunjab Police Recovered Kidnapped Boy Within 8 Hours Using Modern TechnologyCDA decides to upload list of legal, illegal housing societies on its websitePakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm to promote sustainable economic growthPakistan to Host Key Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting in IslamabadSecurity and Governance Challenges of KPK Discussed at Islamabad SeminarSC appoints Waseem Khakwani as Additional Registrar (Judicial) on one year deputationGilani calls for enhanced parliamentary collaboration in face of growing global challengesSpecial Assistant to PM Advocates Tax Reforms in Budget MeetingHarry Brook Takes Over as England’s New White-Ball CaptainSECP issues FAQs on Private Fund SectorFC Balochistan South Delivers Vital Healthcare to Over 11,700 in Remote AreasSukkur Commissioner Halts Paddy Cultivation for Kharif 2025 To Save EnvironmentDar Commits to Boosting Pakistan-Azerbaijan RelationsBalochistan Bolsters Anti-Drug Efforts with New MoUThai Consul General Meets Karachi Mayor, Discusses Development and Investment OpportunitiesMaritime and Energy Sectors’ Reforms Poised to Enhance Trade: PMDow University Launches Student Feedback Portal to Enhance Academic ExcellenceProtest by Thatta Traders Against Canal Projects from the Indus RiverGold Prices in Pakistan DeclinesAurangzeb Pledges Backing for Key ECO Regional Cooperation PlansPrime Minister Pledges Enhanced Health Care for All CitizensSecurity Forces Kill Nine Khwarij in DI KhanTwo-Day Prayer Gathering in Sialkot: Prayers for National SecurityNUST Law Team Advances to International Sports Moot Court FinalsBloodshed Risk in Balochistan due to Arrests: KamranNA committee seeks timeline for resolving internet suspension issue in constituency of Pullain BalochSECP issues concept paper to reinvigorate institution of Waqf in PakistanMirwaiz Under House Arrest Again, Misses Key Event in SrinagarPresident, PM laud forces for successful operation against terrorists in D.I.KhanGlobal Focus on Health: World Health Day Highlights Preventive CareInternational Conference Begins at Sindh Agriculture University:Security forces kill nine terrorist in DI Khan IBO675 Babies Under One Month Die Each Day in Pakistan: WHOPCB Unveils Star-Studded Commentary Team for PSL 2025CM Murad Approves Korangi Causeway Interchange, Elevated Road to Protect Malir VillagesECO Leader to Strengthen Ties with Pakistan During Key VisitPakistan Minerals Investment Forum Set to Elevate Investment ProspectsPakistan, Denmark Agree to Modernize Maritime Sector and Expand Trade TiesPlanning Minister Urges Development Push in Conflict-Hit BalochistanCDA Chairman directs to complete all development work in Sector C-14 by JunePPP Naseerabad Division Assures Resolution of Public IssuesSardar Abdul Raheem Urges Muslim Unity, Calls for End to Gaza Violence and Sindh LawlessnessMurad Orders Crackdown On Illegal Mobile Trade, Stolen Vehicle Parts, And Dacoits In KatchaAI, CADD, and Nanoinformatics Unite: Pioneering Drug Development RevolutionFirst Fitness Gala of Karachi Press Club: A Special Day for Members and Their FamiliesNACTA Approves Establishment of National Intelligence Fusion Center