housingOperations against illegal housing societies in Zone 3 and 4 of Islamabad

Islamabad, July 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Capital Development Authority administration is conducting intensive operations against illegal housing societies in Zone 3 and 4 of Islamabad. Under which, in the first phase, the offices to be built for the management and publicity of these societies are being sealed. In this regard, the administrative offices of illegal housing scheme Ghori Town and Rawal Enclave have been sealed.

Action is being taken against these societies for illegally buying and selling plots in violation of the provisions of Capital Development Authority Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulation 1992 and ICT Building Control Regulation 2020.

In this regard, the Capital Development Authority management has repeatedly warned the public through newspaper advertisements to avoid buying plots in illegal housing schemes and to ensure that the sponsor of the society fulfills the required conditions before investing. After completion have obtained NOC from CDA. In this regard, citizens can also check the latest status of housing societies and details of approved layout plans from Capital Development Authority’s website www.cda.gov.pk.

Apart from this, legal action under CDA Ordinance MLR 63, MLR 82, and Environmental Protection 2008 including Landscape Ordinance 5/4 should also be implemented against the owners of illegal housing societies by the administration of Capital Development Authority.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk