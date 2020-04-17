IAEA to provide test kits and related equipment to Pakistan to fight COVID-19

April 17, 2020

Islamabad, April 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is providing Pakistan a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, biohazard safety cabinets, test kits and related consumables to help fight the novel Coronavirus through the use of a nuclear derived technique.

The provision of this equipment will augment Pakistan’s national capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests which are crucial in containing the spread of the disease. The Embassy of Pakistan in Vienna is coordinating with the IAEA for the equipment’s early shipment to Pakistan.

Pakistan deeply values the contribution of the IAEA and its leadership in helping member states in their efforts to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic. We also acknowledge the generous contributions of the IAEA Member States which have enabled the Agency to boost scientific and technical capacities of countries in combating this global crisis.

Pakistan has a longstanding relationship with the IAEA. As a founding member of the Agency, Pakistan has continued to benefit from its technical assistance in various fields including health, agriculture and energy while also contributing to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technologies.

