The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has become the first public-sector university in Pakistan to be granted Full Membership of the University Consortium for Executive Education (UNICON), a move that elevates the nation’s standing in the international academic community.
According to a report by Center For Information and Communication Technologies today, this induction places the institution within a highly selective global network of more than 125 premier universities and business schools. According to a statement, the membership underscores the institute’s regional credibility and global competitiveness in the field of executive training.
The affiliation is set to strengthen Pakistan’s connection to world-class learning frameworks and global best practices. This development helps position the country as an active and credible participant in the international executive education ecosystem.
Through its Centre for Executive Education (CEE), the IBA aims to utilise its new status to expand high-impact learning platforms and connect Pakistani leadership with international expertise.
The institution has described the achievement as a defining highlight for 2025 in its ongoing journey of leadership and academic excellence.