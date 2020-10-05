ICCI asks FBR to remove concerns of traders on installation of POS devices at businesses

Islamabad, October 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that he has just taken charge at ICCI and he would soon set his priorities for promotion of interests of the business community. He said that a new industrial estate was very important in Islamabad for the promotion of industrialization and he would do his utmost for its establishment.

He said that FBR has issued notices to various businesses for installation of POS devices but the business community has reservations about it so the tax department should remove their reservations before implementation of this system. He was addressing a reception that was hosted by Ajmal Baloch, President, Anjuman-e-Tajran and Traders Action Committee Islamabad and Akhtar Abbasi in honour of newly elected and outgoing Office Bearers of ICCI.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman Founder Group in his address said that traders and industrialists are facing a difficult situation at present so the government should take steps to alleviate their problems. He said that there was a possibility of gas crisis in winter while load shedding was taking place despite abundant availability of electricity. He said that wheat and sugar crisis was also emerging so the government should take immediate corrective measures to overcome these crises.

He said that the development agencies of the federal capital were facing shortage of funds so he demanded that just as the provinces were being given a share in the NFC award, Islamabad should also be given a share in the NFC award. He appealed to the local elected representatives of Islamabad to work in cooperation with the ICCI for the better development of the city.

Punjab Board of Investment Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in his address said that ICCI under the guidance of Founder Group has emerged as one of the top performing chambers in the country which is a manifestation of the group’s superior leadership abilities. He said that assistance from the federal and provincial governments will be sought for the establishment of a new industrial estate in Islamabad and all efforts will be made to complete this important project.

Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Traders Action Committee Islamabad said that the six-month lockdown had broken the backs of traders, leaving them in dire straits. In these circumstances, trade license, property tax and other taxes have been increased manifold which is unjustified so the government should reverse such measures.

He said that the decision to install POS devices on business premises was also not wise so the FBR should review it. He said that in case of breakdown of power transformers in the markets, IESCO should repair them itself as it was its responsibility. He announced that if any transformer breaks down in future, IESCO will replace it, otherwise traders will take the path of protest.

Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that the business community has many expectations from the newly elected President ICCI and his team and hoped that they would use their best talents to serve the cause of the business community and assured them of his full cooperation. Former President ICCI Muhammad Ijaz Abbasi said it was difficult to make decisions on merit but the selection of the newly elected Office Bearers of Chamber was in the best interest of business community and hoped that they would meet their expectations.

Ms. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Abdul Rauf Alam, Khalid Javed, Mian Shaukat Masud, Tariq Sadiq, Ch. Waheed ud Din, Nasir Qureshi, Sardar Tahir Mahmood, Chaudhry Zahid Rafique, Abdul Rauf, Chaudhry Nadeem ud Din, Chaudhry Naseer, Yousuf Rajput, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Naveed Abbasi, Akhtar Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik and others also addressed the reception. Representatives of various markets congratulated the newly elected team of ICCI and assured them of their full cooperation.

