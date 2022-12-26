Idea of keeping journalism off-screen for telling truth cannot be democratic thinking: Bilawal

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the idea of keeping journalism ‘off-screen’ for telling the truth cannot be democratic thinking. According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House on Monday, the PPP chairman expressed these views in his congratulatory message to the newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club.

Bilawal felicitated all the successful candidates, including the newly-elected President of Lahore Press Club, Azam Chaudhry, and General Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid. The Foreign Minister hoped that the newly-elected officials would work for the well-being of the journalist community and resolving their problems. The PPP chairman said that his party believes in civil rights and liberties and is the foremost advocate and defender of freedom of expression and freedom of media in Pakistan.